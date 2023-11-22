Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

