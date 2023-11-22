BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 55,618 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) accounts for approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $123,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,902.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $446.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.