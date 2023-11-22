BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 3,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

