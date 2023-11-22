BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New $266,000 Investment in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,830 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQBK traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,205. The company has a market capitalization of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

