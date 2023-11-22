BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 10,949 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 56,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,061,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $199,276.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 59,970 shares of company stock valued at $628,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 17,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,791. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.