BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $308,000 in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,864. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,133 shares of company stock valued at $104,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.98. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

