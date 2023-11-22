BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 10,643 Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.58% of OptimumBank worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

