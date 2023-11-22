Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219,892 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Costco Wholesale worth $4,525,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,860. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

