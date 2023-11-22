AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of AT&T worth $2,198,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,173,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,750 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 132,208 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,827,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 756,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 6,532,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,440,469. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.