Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,940,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

