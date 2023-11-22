Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,333,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.54. 378,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.