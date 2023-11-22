Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 70,266 shares.The stock last traded at $56.52 and had previously closed at $56.39.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $769.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

