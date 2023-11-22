BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 48,039 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LND shares. StockNews.com raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

