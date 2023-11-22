Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.47. Sasol shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 276,147 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sasol by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 249,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

