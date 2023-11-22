vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,447 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

