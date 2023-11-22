Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 95,152 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $13.39.

Cool Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cool Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cool by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cool by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cool by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.