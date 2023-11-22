Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 95,152 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $13.39.
Cool Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Cool Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cool Company Profile
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cool
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.