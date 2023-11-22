Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.12. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 169,964 shares changing hands.
CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Crescent Energy Trading Down 4.0 %
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
In related news, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Kendall bought 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,833 shares of company stock worth $209,061. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 148,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
