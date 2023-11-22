AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $115.42

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.42, but opened at $111.38. AGCO shares last traded at $113.33, with a volume of 281,673 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in AGCO by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

