Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 100,315 shares.The stock last traded at $16.37 and had previously closed at $15.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 10.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.