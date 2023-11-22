Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Down to $66.09

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.09, but opened at $64.31. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 565,271 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

