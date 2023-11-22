Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.53. Enerplus shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 219,206 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

