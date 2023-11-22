IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 277,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 474,543 shares.The stock last traded at $197.00 and had previously closed at $198.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

