Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.50. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 184,588 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,563,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.