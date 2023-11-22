Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $58.48

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.48, but opened at $56.32. Matador Resources shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 118,619 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.