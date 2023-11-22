Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.78. Permian Resources shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 583,201 shares traded.

PR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,104,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

