Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 4,333,131 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 117,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 220,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

