BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $35.74

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $34.65. BP shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 1,913,968 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

