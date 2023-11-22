APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.62, but opened at $34.81. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APA shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 847,266 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

Institutional Trading of APA

APA Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC lifted its stake in APA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $7,440,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in APA by 72,245.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,126,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 527,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.