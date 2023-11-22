D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.44. 45,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

