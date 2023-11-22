Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 40,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 186,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,456.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

