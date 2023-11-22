D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,709 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.88. 18,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,462. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

