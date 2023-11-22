Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $360,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 858,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,151. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

