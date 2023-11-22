Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year High at $642.19

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $642.19 and last traded at $637.64, with a volume of 11767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $634.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

