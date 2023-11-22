BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 58,942 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,942 shares during the period. Banc of California accounts for approximately 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Banc of California worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $8,264,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE BANC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 232,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $711.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banc of California

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.