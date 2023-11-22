BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,986 shares during the quarter. BankUnited comprises about 2.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.