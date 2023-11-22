Tejara Capital Ltd Invests $513,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProPetro by 40.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 274,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $994.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.47.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,980,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,426 shares of company stock worth $728,884. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

