Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.