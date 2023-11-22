Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Schlumberger stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
