Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp makes up approximately 3.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. 40,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $707.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

