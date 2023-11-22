FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,644 shares during the period. FS Bancorp comprises about 2.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.62% of FS Bancorp worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FS Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $102,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

