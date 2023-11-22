Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Holdings Decreased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,659 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REKR. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 37.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 180,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 278.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 43.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rekor Systems

In other Rekor Systems news, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 10,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,135,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,505.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rekor Systems from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,015. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Further Reading

