Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 89,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,873,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,277. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $549.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

