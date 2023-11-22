BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,848 shares during the period. Provident Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVBC. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,591,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 347,637 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 745,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 624,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 589.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Provident Bancorp

In other Provident Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 7,200 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,467,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,609 shares of company stock valued at $248,815. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 4,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provident Bancorp

(Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Stories

