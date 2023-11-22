Twin Tree Management LP Has $30.63 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 1.02% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. 1,941,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

