Newdene Gold Inc. Buys 200,000 Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC) Stock

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) insider Newdene Gold Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

SMC remained flat at C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 605,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,241. Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

