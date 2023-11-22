Tejara Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Tejara Capital Ltd lowered its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.30% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 257,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 835.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

