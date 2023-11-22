Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 148,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

