Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 19,719 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.42% of Chimerix worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 623,268 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 83.5% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,377,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 40,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

