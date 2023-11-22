Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 16,392.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

