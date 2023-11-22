Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 23,925 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.30% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 212,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,128. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $876.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 884,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,896. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

