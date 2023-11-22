U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Holdings Raised by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Silica worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 155,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.50.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

